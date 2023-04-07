Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,095 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Price Performance

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $446.76 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $498.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.