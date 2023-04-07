PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PAGS. Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.62.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $752.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

