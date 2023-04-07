Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.5% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $575.35. 780,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

