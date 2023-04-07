Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,280 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. 4,352,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,125. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

