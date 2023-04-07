Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,320 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,040 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after purchasing an additional 498,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after purchasing an additional 787,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,574,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,270,942. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.35.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.