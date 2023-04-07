Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its position in International Paper by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in International Paper by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 49,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in International Paper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Stock Performance

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. 2,690,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

