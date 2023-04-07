Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after buying an additional 871,683 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,901,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,754,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 22,751.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 514,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.82. 1,175,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

