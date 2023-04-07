Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,633 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.34. 86,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,817. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.