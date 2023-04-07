Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,746 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $26.08. 8,396,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,512,984. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.