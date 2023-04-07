Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,654. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

