Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDSGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of PRDS stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.34. Pardes Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Opportunity M acquired 773,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,773,134 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,701. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRDS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

