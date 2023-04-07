PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,652 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.