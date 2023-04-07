PDS Planning Inc Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $83.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

