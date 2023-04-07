PDS Planning Inc Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 589,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $161.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.68.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.