PDS Planning Inc Purchases 372 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,391,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,671,000 after purchasing an additional 928,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $90.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $104.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

