PDS Planning Inc Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,155 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 61,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 51,610 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 306,865 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.19 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

