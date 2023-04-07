PDS Planning Inc Sells 3,757 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc owned about 1.12% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of GAL stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.67.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.