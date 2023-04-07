PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,122 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

