Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRFGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

