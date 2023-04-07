Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Pennon Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $14.54.
Pennon Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pennon Group (PEGRF)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.