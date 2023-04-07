PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading 0.3% Higher

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.91 and last traded at $96.79. 55,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 185,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000.

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

