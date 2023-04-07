Pineapple Energy (PEGY) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is one of 37 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pineapple Energy to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy’s competitors have a beta of 3.36, indicating that their average stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pineapple Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -33.28% -5.55% -3.08% Pineapple Energy Competitors -21.49% 17.44% -5.45%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million -$10.35 million -0.86 Pineapple Energy Competitors $736.50 million $10.67 million -15.35

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pineapple Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Pineapple Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pineapple Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy Competitors 198 597 1209 40 2.53

Pineapple Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 302.88%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 58.24%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pineapple Energy competitors beat Pineapple Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Energy, Inc. focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.