PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating) fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). 7,955,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 8,957,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £40.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.14 and a quick ratio of 14.93.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, integrates, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG), a proprietary advanced thermal conversion technology that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

