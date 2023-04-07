Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.46% from the company’s previous close.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Premier Financial stock remained flat at $20.08 during trading on Thursday. 77,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,062. The firm has a market cap of $716.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. Premier Financial has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $76.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.