PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.57

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.57 and traded as high as $87.85. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $87.24, with a volume of 4,038 shares trading hands.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58. The company has a market cap of $169.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at PrimeEnergy Resources

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $1,544,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,676,743. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

