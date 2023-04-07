PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.57

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.57 and traded as high as $87.85. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $87.24, with a volume of 4,038 shares trading hands.
PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58. The company has a market cap of $169.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Transactions at PrimeEnergy Resources
In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $1,544,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,676,743. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
