Prom (PROM) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.60 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Prom has a market capitalization of $83.32 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00016361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00031156 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003528 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,917.06 or 1.00043128 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.60430903 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,592,776.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

