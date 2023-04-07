Prom (PROM) One Day Volume Tops $2.60 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Prom has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $83.65 million and $2.60 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00016410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00031175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018743 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003481 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,938.95 or 1.00026287 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.60430903 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,592,776.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

