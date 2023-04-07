ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
ProSomnus Stock Performance
OSA stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. ProSomnus has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProSomnus
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProSomnus stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 390,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 8.70% of ProSomnus at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.
ProSomnus Company Profile
ProSomnus, Inc manufactures and sells precision oral appliance therapy devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.
