PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Amar K. Goel Sells 2,577 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $34,583.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $17,566.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PUBM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 344,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $733.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $21,971,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 621,258 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $5,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 260.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 351,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 462.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 339,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

