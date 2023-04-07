Pura Vida Investments, Llc Purchases 663,000 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OncoCyte Trading Up 14.7 %

OncoCyte stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 923,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,836. OncoCyte Co. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at about $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OncoCyte Company Profile

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.11.

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.