Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $1.21. Pyxus International shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 13,801 shares trading hands.
Pyxus International Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.
About Pyxus International
Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc Pyxus International, Inc was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.
