Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Issued By Northland Capmk

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GRRR opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. Gorilla Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $51.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group
Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile
Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.
