Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. RPM International’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

RPM International Trading Down 3.7 %

RPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.77.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RPM International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in RPM International by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.