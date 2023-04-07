Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Issued By KeyCorp

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.49 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average of $81.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

