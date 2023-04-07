Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for BILL Holdings, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:BILL)

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for BILL in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BILL’s current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BILL’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.

BILL Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $75.08 on Friday. BILL has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BILL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in BILL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,309,000 after acquiring an additional 167,757 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

