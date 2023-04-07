Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $336.26 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00011458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $336.26 million and $49.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,870.38 or 0.06666847 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00062846 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00021428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017769 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,606,669 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

