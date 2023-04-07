Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Cap of $325.39 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $325.39 million and $39.92 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00011144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.59 or 0.06680002 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00063214 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00021540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,606,332 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

