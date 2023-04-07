Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Upgraded to Buy at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.11.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$34.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.24. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$23.85 and a 52-week high of C$34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

