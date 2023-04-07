Raymond James Raises Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $145.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LSI opened at $143.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.96.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Life Storage by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Life Storage by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Life Storage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

