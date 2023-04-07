Raymond James Weighs in on Champion Iron Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. Champion Iron had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of C$351.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.90 million.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of CIA opened at C$6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.98. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.99 and a one year high of C$7.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

