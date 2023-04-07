Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hannover Rück (HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA: HNR1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2023 – Hannover Rück was given a new €165.70 ($180.11) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/27/2023 – Hannover Rück was given a new €190.00 ($206.52) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/21/2023 – Hannover Rück was given a new €205.00 ($222.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/21/2023 – Hannover Rück was given a new €190.00 ($206.52) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/10/2023 – Hannover Rück was given a new €177.00 ($192.39) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/10/2023 – Hannover Rück was given a new €190.00 ($206.52) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/10/2023 – Hannover Rück was given a new €210.00 ($228.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/9/2023 – Hannover Rück was given a new €209.00 ($227.17) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/9/2023 – Hannover Rück was given a new €185.00 ($201.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2023 – Hannover Rück was given a new €210.00 ($228.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2023 – Hannover Rück was given a new €220.00 ($239.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/16/2023 – Hannover Rück was given a new €210.00 ($228.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/8/2023 – Hannover Rück was given a new €210.00 ($228.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/8/2023 – Hannover Rück was given a new €182.00 ($197.83) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/8/2023 – Hannover Rück was given a new €220.00 ($239.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/8/2023 – Hannover Rück was given a new €225.00 ($244.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/6/2023 – Hannover Rück was given a new €194.00 ($210.87) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HNR1 stock traded up €3.15 ($3.42) on Friday, hitting €182.80 ($198.70). The stock had a trading volume of 101,064 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of €178.27 and a 200 day moving average of €174.92. Hannover Rück SE has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

