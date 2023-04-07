Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JD Sports Fashion (JD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON: JD) recently:

4/6/2023 – JD Sports Fashion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.69) price target on the stock.

3/27/2023 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 640 ($7.95) price target on the stock.

3/24/2023 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/17/2023 – JD Sports Fashion had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 475 ($5.90) price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/28/2023 – JD Sports Fashion had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.61). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 0.6 %

LON:JD traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 166.05 ($2.06). 8,066,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 138.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. JD Sports Fashion plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.12 ($2.65). The firm has a market cap of £8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,767.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Dyson bought 40,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £68,400 ($84,947.84). In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 159,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £241,153.04 ($299,494.59). Also, insider Ian Dyson purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £68,400 ($84,947.84). 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

