Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 13,327 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 13,327 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $86,092.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Christopher Gibson sold 70,890 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $574,209.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $146,520.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 907,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,701. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.68 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 601.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.07%. Analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $59,005,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,703,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,369,000 after buying an additional 3,226,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after buying an additional 2,430,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after buying an additional 1,525,258 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RXRX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.