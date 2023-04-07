Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNST. StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.89. 200,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. Renasant has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Renasant by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Renasant by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

