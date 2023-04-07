RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Shares Up 0.8%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 1,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

RENN Fund Stock Up 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RENN Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in RENN Fund by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter.

RENN Fund Company Profile

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

