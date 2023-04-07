Research Analysts Set Expectations for i-80 Gold Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for i-80 Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN IAUX opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 214.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

