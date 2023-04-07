Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.24). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.93 million.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group cut Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.93. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 543,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 124,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 426,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 264,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.