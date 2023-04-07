Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

