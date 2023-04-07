Rice Partnership LLC Sells 3,455 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,505 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $133.59.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

