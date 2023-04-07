Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Trading Up 3.2%

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 184,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 264,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.83 and a beta of 0.92.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 231.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.
