RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RFM opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

